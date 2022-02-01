Minister Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates office of Ludhiana West candidate

Ludhiana, January 31
To give a push to the ongoing election campaign, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi today inaugurated the main election office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Bikram Singh Sidhu.
All senior BJP leaders were present on the occasion. BJP workers were full of enthusiasm at the office and raised slogans in favour of their candidate Sidhu. Thereafter, Sidhu filed his nomination papers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.
While interacting with mediapersons, Sidhu said his only aim was to ensure development of Ludhiana West. —
