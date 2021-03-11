MLA Mundian visits hockey nursery

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 9

Hardeep Singh Mundian, MLA from Sahnewal constituency, visited hockey nursery being run at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Mundian Kalan, on Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road here on Thursday.

Around 1,000 girl students of the school are attending the nursery in the morning as the school is closed due to summer vacations. Manpreet Singh, lecturer, physical education and Satinder Kaur, PTI, have been imparting coaching to the young girls in the national game.

The MLA was received by Sushil Kumar, principal of the school and other faculty members. Principal, parents and residents of Mundian Kalan urged upon the MLA to use his offices in installing a small AstroTurf at the school ground so that the talented and upcoming girl players of the area could be prepared for future competitions.

Hardeep gave an assurance to take up the matter with the government for providing the required assistance at the earliest. He was impressed with the facilities being extended by the school to groom the students in the game of hockey.

An exhibition match was also organised on the occasion between the teams of school and that of girls from Barnala which ended in 2-2 draw.

Dharmvir Singh, former SP and international volleyball player, Baljit Singh, Gurpreet Singh Guri and Avtar Singh besides school staff were also present there.