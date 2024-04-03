Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 2

Although officials have announced the commencement of wheat procurement from April 1, the Dana Mandi situated on Gill Road is still crying for attention due to various unresolved issues.

On Tuesday, a large number of stray cattle were seen wandering inside a shed constructed for storing the crop. Moreover, heavy vehicles are still parked without authorisation from the authorities concerned under the shed and on the mandi ground. Issues, including lack of cleanliness, damaged floor, and inadequate facilities only add to visitors’ woes at the mandi.

The existing infrastructure, comprising only one main shed and a small one, is considered inadequate by farmers, especially when it rains. Besides, the absence of proper public toilets at the mandi inconveniences farmers and labourers.

A few persons said portable toilets, situated near the railway track at a short distance from the mandi, were in deplorable condition and unfit for use. “Furthermore, rainwater gets accumulated on a stretch leading to one side of the mandi,” they said.

Kuldeep Singh, a visitor at the mandi, said, “The authorities should provide essential facilities for both farmers and labourers at the mandi.” He stressed on adequate protection for grains from rain, indicating requirement of additional sheds at the mandi.

Furthermore, he underscored the crucial need for potable drinking water and proper public toilets on the mandi premises. Addressing cleanliness concerns, he urged the authorities concerned to take immediate action in this connection. Besides, he advocated for the relocation of stray cattle to safe shelters by the municipal corporation and strict prohibition on parking of heavy vehicles within the mandi area and under sheds.

Manohar Singh Gill, president, Arhtias Association, said soon farmers would start arriving at the mandi with their produce. He said the district administration authorities had recently visited mandi and directed officials concerned to ensure that trucks or other heavy vehicles were not parked inside the mandi area. He further said the mandi floor was getting damaged due to movement of heavy vehicles. He said the number of farmers visiting the mandi had dwindled compared to the past due to heavy traffic movement on the main road.

District Mandi Officer Gurmatpal Singh said they had removed trucks from the mandi area. He said officials would not allow parking of heavy vehicles on the mandi premises. He said no permanent chowkidar was deployed to stop misuse of the mandi land. In the absence of any boundary wall, stray cattle entered the mandi area, he said.

He further said proper arrangements were in place to protect crops stored under sheds or in the open with tarpaulins in case it rained. During the procurement season, the authorities would make temporary toilets available at the mandi, he said.

