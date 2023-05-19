No fresh Covid case in district

Ludhiana, May 18
No person tested positive and no death was reported in the district due to Covid today. On Thursday, there were 11 active cases reported in the city.
The Civil Surgeon, Hitinder Kaur, said 1,14,517 persons had tested positive and a total of 3,031 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Thursday, 712 samples were sent for testing which include 557 RT-PCR and 155 antigen samples.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...