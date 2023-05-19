No fresh Covid case in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

No person tested positive and no death was reported in the district due to Covid today. On Thursday, there were 11 active cases reported in the city.

The Civil Surgeon, Hitinder Kaur, said 1,14,517 persons had tested positive and a total of 3,031 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Thursday, 712 samples were sent for testing which include 557 RT-PCR and 155 antigen samples.