Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

New posters of the BJP show PM Narendra Modi in turban and leaders of new alliance partners Capt Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa with him in Ludhiana. Photo: Inderjeet Verma

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 12

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is adopting every measure to strike a chord with the voters. From holding virtual rallies to meeting people by going from door to door, the BJP is not leaving any stone unturned. The posters put up by the party have also donned a new look keeping in view the culture of the state.

The posters put up by the party earlier had Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the centre flanked by Union leaders. Replacing these posters, the BJP has now come with new posters which show Modi in Punjabi attire and wearing a turban. The poster also show leaders like Capt Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa from Punjab who recently entered into an alliance with the party.

A local BJP leader said these are different colours of elections. Every party is trying to attract the attention of the voters in one way or another.

A voter from the Ludhiana West constituency said this is the time when every political party is trying to woo the voters by adopting various measures.

“Now that elections are round the corner, everything is being done by them to allure the voters towards their party. For some caste or religion might be important but for me whoever has a good agenda for the development of the state will get my vote,” said she.

Another voter, Sukhwinder, said till elections, political parties will make many changes in their posters and pamphlets keeping in view the interest of the people.

“Since Punjab is predominantly a Sikh state so posters depicting the facets of the state was bound to happen. People should use their right to vote judiciously,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Pakistan MP marries third time; 18-year-old wife posts romantic video; politician's angry daughter tells social media to keep her out

2
Trending

Video: Mother in Haryana's Faridabad lowers kid from 9th to 8th floor using bedsheet to fetch her sari

3
Business

CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

4
Business

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83

5
Punjab

Punjab polls: Domicile quota, better MSP, better sports infrastructure on NDA manifesto

6
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

7
Entertainment

Even before its theatrical release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer 'DJ Tillu' seals Telugu OTT deal

8
Trending

IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

9
Haryana

Debris tumbles down amid rescue efforts in partially collapsed Gurugram building; residents panic

10
Punjab Election

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

Don't Miss

View All
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Top Stories

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer

KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...

No HC stay on Hry board exams, pvt schools jittery

No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery

It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab

The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...

Cities

View All

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Amritsar: Empty rhetoric by political parties disappoints Dalits

Covid-19: 26 more test +ve in Amritsar district

Difficult to gauge which way the wind will blow in Patti

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala tries to woo voters with his oratory skills

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Punjab poll 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Zirakpur today

Mohali: Chargesheet filed against SP, Vigilance

Third wave of Covid-19 in Chandigarh more fatal for comorbid elderly

MBBS aspirants flout Chandigarh quota norms

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Special train carrying around 1,000 devotees set to leave Jalandhar for Varanasi in UP

Jalandhar district reports 50 +ve cases

96 arrested for code violations in Nawanshahr

Three in fray for family's legacy in Hoshiarpur

‘Hijab’ is our crown: Muslim women

'Hijab' is our crown: Muslim women

Langar held to promote interfaith harmony

2 men dead, 32 new cases in Ludhiana district

Voters remain undecided, refuse to open up in Ludhiana district

Police tighten noose around miscreants

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, celebrates 68th anniversary