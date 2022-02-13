Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

Ludhiana, February 12
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is adopting every measure to strike a chord with the voters. From holding virtual rallies to meeting people by going from door to door, the BJP is not leaving any stone unturned. The posters put up by the party have also donned a new look keeping in view the culture of the state.
The posters put up by the party earlier had Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the centre flanked by Union leaders. Replacing these posters, the BJP has now come with new posters which show Modi in Punjabi attire and wearing a turban. The poster also show leaders like Capt Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa from Punjab who recently entered into an alliance with the party.
A local BJP leader said these are different colours of elections. Every party is trying to attract the attention of the voters in one way or another.
A voter from the Ludhiana West constituency said this is the time when every political party is trying to woo the voters by adopting various measures.
“Now that elections are round the corner, everything is being done by them to allure the voters towards their party. For some caste or religion might be important but for me whoever has a good agenda for the development of the state will get my vote,” said she.
Another voter, Sukhwinder, said till elections, political parties will make many changes in their posters and pamphlets keeping in view the interest of the people.
“Since Punjab is predominantly a Sikh state so posters depicting the facets of the state was bound to happen. People should use their right to vote judiciously,” he said.
