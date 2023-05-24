OLYMPIAN PRITHIPAL SINGH HOCKEY FESTIVAL: Neeta Club enter semis

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 23

Neeta Club of Rampur proved too good for Eknoor Academy of Tong, whom they beat 6-1 to join Gill Club, Ghawaddi, in the semi-finals in the senior section in the ongoing 13th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival. The event is being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar, about 15 km from here on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road.

Milkha Singh who played exceedingly well to enable Neeta Club wrap up the issue comfortably, was declared the player of the match.

In another match, in the senior section, Jarkhar Academy survived a scare against Young Club, Uttala, before stitching up a 5-3 victory and qualified for the quarterfinals.