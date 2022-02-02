On last day, 97 candidates file nomination papers in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 1

In view of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections scheduled for February 20, a total of 97 persons filed nomination papers from 14 different constituencies in the district Ludhiana on the last day of filing nominations today.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma informed that on the last day of filing nominations today, Raj Kumar filed papers as Independent, Sukhwant Singh as Independent, Inderjit Kaur as Independent, Gurkirat Singh and Gurpreet Kaur from the Congress, Labh Singh as Independent and Daljeet Singh as Independent from the constituency 57 (Khanna); Rajinder Sharma from the Apna Sangharsh Kisani Ekta Party, Avneet Singh Bagli Kalan as Independent, Balbir Singh Rajewal as Independent, Dr Sohan Lal Blaggan from the Samajwadi Party and Kamaljit Kaur as Independent from the constituency 58 (Samrala); Malwinder Singh Guron as Independent, Deepak Dhir from the Samajwadi Party, Gurmit Singh and Kulvir Singh from the Lok Insaf Party, Simran Bajwa from the Congress, Harmandeep Singh as Independent, Gurdeep Singh Kahlon from the Nationalist Justice Party, Inderjit Singh as Independent, Mohan Singh as Independent, Amritpal Singh and Jagdev Singh from the SAD (Amritsar), Harpreet Singh and Ramandeep Kaur from the SAD (Sanyukt), Jasvir Singh from the Punjab Kissan Dal and Lakhwinder Singh from the Aam Lok Party United from the constituency 59 (Sahnewal); Gurjodh Singh from the Lok Insaf Party, Rajinder Singh as Independent and Jatinder Singh of the Peoples Party of India (Democratic) from the constituency 60 (Ludhiana East); Sundar Lal from the Samajwadi Party, Surinder Sharma as Independent, Ishwarjot Singh Cheema and Raman Kumar from the Congress, Devinder Singh from the Aam Lok Party United, Paramjit Singh from the Nationalist Justice Party, Jasvir Singh as Independent, Satinderpal Singh and Gurpreet Singh from the BJP, Sanjay Kumar as Independent from the constituency 61 (Ludhiana South); Kulwant Singh Sidhu from the Congress, Sukhdev Singh as Independent and Kunal from the Akhil Bharatiya Socialist Party from the constituency 62 (Atam Nagar); Jagtar Singh from the Samajwadi Party, Darshan Singh from the Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party, and Jatinderpal Singh as Independent from the constituency 63 (Ludhiana Central); Balwinder Singh Sekhon as Independent, Tarun Jain as Independent, Ruchi Jain as Independent, Krishan Kumar Bawa as Independent, Anita Shah from the Bahujan Mukti Party, Jatinder Kumar from the Apna Sangharsh Kisani Ekta Party, Sarabjit Kaur from the Aas Punjab Party, Deepak Nayyar as Independent from the constituency 64 (Ludhiana West); Manju from the Samajwadi Party, Rakesh Pandey and Dushyant Pandey from the Congress, Anil Kumar from the Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party, Promila Ralhan from the Bahujan Mukti Party, Randhir Singh and Pardeep Singh from the Lok Insaf Party, Ramanjit Badhan as Independent, Virinder Kumar as Independent, Madan Lal and Aman Kumar from the AAP from the constituency 65 (Ludhiana North); Rajeev Kumar as Independent, Rajinder Singh as Independent and Jaswinder Singh from the Bahujan Mukti Party from the constituency 66 (Gill); Simardeep Singh as Independent, Lakhvir Singh and Kamlesh Kaur from the Congress, Jagtar Singh as Independent, Jagdeep Singh and Kuldip Singh from the Lok Insaf Party, Rampal Singh from the SAD (Amritsar), Harshit Kumar and Anil Kumar from the SAD (Sanyukt), Harchand Singh as Independent and Gurpreet Singh from the Bahujan Mukti Party from the constituency 67 (Payal); Damanjit Singh Thind and Ramandeep Singh from the Punjab Lok Congress, Neetu as Independent, Harpreet Singh and Narinderjit Kaur from the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party from the constituency 68 (Dakha); Balvir Singh from the Bahujan Mukti Party, Hargobind Singh from the Punjab Kisan Dal, Jagtar Singh as Independent, Gurpal Singh from the SAD (Sanyukt), Rajpal Singh from the Samajik Sangharsh Party, Sukhwinder Singh as Independent and Baldev Singh as Independent from the constituency 69 (Raikot); Kuldeep Singh as Independent, Tejinder Kaur and Dilbar Singh Bhatti from the Lok Insaf Party, Parmjit Singh Sahota as Independent, Surinder Singh from the Republican Party of India (Ambedkar) and Nirbhai Singh from the Sarvjan Seva Party from the constituency 70 (Jagraon).

He said the scrutiny of nomination papers would take place tomorrow and the last date of withdrawal of papers would be February 4 (Friday) and the polling would take place on February 20 (Sunday).

Congress nominee Gurkirat Singh Kotli at Khanna on Tuesday.

Congress candidate Ishwarjot Cheema in Ludhiana on Tuesday.