On last day, 97 candidates file nomination papers in Ludhiana district

SSM chief Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurkirat Kotli, Ishwarjot Singh Cheema, Krishan Kumar Bawa, Tarun Jain among them

On last day, 97 candidates file nomination papers in Ludhiana district

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha chief Balbir Singh Rajewal files nominations at Samrala on Tuesday.

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 1

In view of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections scheduled for February 20, a total of 97 persons filed nomination papers from 14 different constituencies in the district Ludhiana on the last day of filing nominations today.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma informed that on the last day of filing nominations today, Raj Kumar filed papers as Independent, Sukhwant Singh as Independent, Inderjit Kaur as Independent, Gurkirat Singh and Gurpreet Kaur from the Congress, Labh Singh as Independent and Daljeet Singh as Independent from the constituency 57 (Khanna); Rajinder Sharma from the Apna Sangharsh Kisani Ekta Party, Avneet Singh Bagli Kalan as Independent, Balbir Singh Rajewal as Independent, Dr Sohan Lal Blaggan from the Samajwadi Party and Kamaljit Kaur as Independent from the constituency 58 (Samrala); Malwinder Singh Guron as Independent, Deepak Dhir from the Samajwadi Party, Gurmit Singh and Kulvir Singh from the Lok Insaf Party, Simran Bajwa from the Congress, Harmandeep Singh as Independent, Gurdeep Singh Kahlon from the Nationalist Justice Party, Inderjit Singh as Independent, Mohan Singh as Independent, Amritpal Singh and Jagdev Singh from the SAD (Amritsar), Harpreet Singh and Ramandeep Kaur from the SAD (Sanyukt), Jasvir Singh from the Punjab Kissan Dal and Lakhwinder Singh from the Aam Lok Party United from the constituency 59 (Sahnewal); Gurjodh Singh from the Lok Insaf Party, Rajinder Singh as Independent and Jatinder Singh of the Peoples Party of India (Democratic) from the constituency 60 (Ludhiana East); Sundar Lal from the Samajwadi Party, Surinder Sharma as Independent, Ishwarjot Singh Cheema and Raman Kumar from the Congress, Devinder Singh from the Aam Lok Party United, Paramjit Singh from the Nationalist Justice Party, Jasvir Singh as Independent, Satinderpal Singh and Gurpreet Singh from the BJP, Sanjay Kumar as Independent from the constituency 61 (Ludhiana South); Kulwant Singh Sidhu from the Congress, Sukhdev Singh as Independent and Kunal from the Akhil Bharatiya Socialist Party from the constituency 62 (Atam Nagar); Jagtar Singh from the Samajwadi Party, Darshan Singh from the Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party, and Jatinderpal Singh as Independent from the constituency 63 (Ludhiana Central); Balwinder Singh Sekhon as Independent, Tarun Jain as Independent, Ruchi Jain as Independent, Krishan Kumar Bawa as Independent, Anita Shah from the Bahujan Mukti Party, Jatinder Kumar from the Apna Sangharsh Kisani Ekta Party, Sarabjit Kaur from the Aas Punjab Party, Deepak Nayyar as Independent from the constituency 64 (Ludhiana West); Manju from the Samajwadi Party, Rakesh Pandey and Dushyant Pandey from the Congress, Anil Kumar from the Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party, Promila Ralhan from the Bahujan Mukti Party, Randhir Singh and Pardeep Singh from the Lok Insaf Party, Ramanjit Badhan as Independent, Virinder Kumar as Independent, Madan Lal and Aman Kumar from the AAP from the constituency 65 (Ludhiana North); Rajeev Kumar as Independent, Rajinder Singh as Independent and Jaswinder Singh from the Bahujan Mukti Party from the constituency 66 (Gill); Simardeep Singh as Independent, Lakhvir Singh and Kamlesh Kaur from the Congress, Jagtar Singh as Independent, Jagdeep Singh and Kuldip Singh from the Lok Insaf Party, Rampal Singh from the SAD (Amritsar), Harshit Kumar and Anil Kumar from the SAD (Sanyukt), Harchand Singh as Independent and Gurpreet Singh from the Bahujan Mukti Party from the constituency 67 (Payal); Damanjit Singh Thind and Ramandeep Singh from the Punjab Lok Congress, Neetu as Independent, Harpreet Singh and Narinderjit Kaur from the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party from the constituency 68 (Dakha); Balvir Singh from the Bahujan Mukti Party, Hargobind Singh from the Punjab Kisan Dal, Jagtar Singh as Independent, Gurpal Singh from the SAD (Sanyukt), Rajpal Singh from the Samajik Sangharsh Party, Sukhwinder Singh as Independent and Baldev Singh as Independent from the constituency 69 (Raikot); Kuldeep Singh as Independent, Tejinder Kaur and Dilbar Singh Bhatti from the Lok Insaf Party, Parmjit Singh Sahota as Independent, Surinder Singh from the Republican Party of India (Ambedkar) and Nirbhai Singh from the Sarvjan Seva Party from the constituency 70 (Jagraon).

He said the scrutiny of nomination papers would take place tomorrow and the last date of withdrawal of papers would be February 4 (Friday) and the polling would take place on February 20 (Sunday).

Congress nominee Gurkirat Singh Kotli at Khanna on Tuesday.
Congress candidate Ishwarjot Cheema in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
SSM candidate Tarun Jain in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

'Fringe minority', says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

2
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Majithia to fight only from Amritsar East

3
Trending

Stuck without food and medicines in Alberta, Punjabi-Canadian truckers whose video went viral are back home safely

4
J & K

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge of Udhampur based Northern Command

5
Punjab Election

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

6
Punjab Election

Punjab Election: Congress out to mollify rebel candidates

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh reports 156 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

8
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

9
Punjab Election

MS Kaypee loses out to Sukhwinder Kotli in Adampur

10
Nation

Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia: Fair & fearless

Don't Miss

View All
British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Top Stories

Possibility of new world order post-Covid pandemic; initials indicators are visible: Modi

Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM

Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...

Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people’s response on its CM face

Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face

The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...

Video of Sunil Jakhar’s claim that 46 MLAs had backed him as CM candidate after Amarinder had quit goes viral

46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar

The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...

To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani

To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani

Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...

Cities

View All

With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Majithia vs Sidhu: With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

In fray only from Amritsar East: Bikram Majithia

Tarn Taran: Setback for Congress as 12 sarpanches, others join AAP

A close contest on the cards in Attari

Finance Minister puts Rs 196.67 cr more in Chandigarh kitty

Budget 2022: Finance Minister puts Rs 196.67 cr more in Chandigarh kitty

Budget 2022: Once again Chandigarh PGI gets less than what it sought

Budget 2022: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation grant-in-aid up, but short of demand

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Graft case: Punjab IAS officer in judicial remand

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Two BSP candidates file papers from Nawanshahr

‘Sada Channi’ jerseys kick up a row in Jalandhar

69 file papers on last day in Jalandhar district

Constituency Watch: Jalandhar West

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

8 dead, 207 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Expenditure, general, police observers appointed

Ludhiana: New DEO Jaswinder Kaur joins

Union budget 2022-23: Ludhiana traders, start-ups give thumbs up

Congress candidates Vishnu, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers

Congress candidates Vishnu Sharma, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers in Patiala

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh

Civil Surgeon gets memo over slow vaccination pace in Patiala district

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, completes 74 years

Railways renames DMW 'Patiala Loco Works'