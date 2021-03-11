One fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 24
One fresh Covid case was reported, while there was no death due to the disease in the district today.
A total of 1,09,839 persons from the district have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.90 per cent today. There were 32 active cases in the district and 30 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present there are two Covid patients admitted to hospitals in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 34,83,074 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,55,031 were found negative.
Samples of 3,453 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs