One fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

One fresh Covid case was reported, while there was no death due to the disease in the district today.

A total of 1,09,839 persons from the district have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.90 per cent today. There were 32 active cases in the district and 30 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are two Covid patients admitted to hospitals in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 34,83,074 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,55,031 were found negative.

Samples of 3,453 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.