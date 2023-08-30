Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 29

Opposing the Municipal Corporation’s action against an alleged encroachment, two brothers set themselves on fire by pouring some inflammable liquid on themselves at Onkar Vihar here today.

The injured persons have been identified as Beeru and Anmol. They suffered severe burn injuries and are presently undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. Their relatives blamed Municipal Corporation officials for forcing them to take such an extreme step. They alleged that the MC team had come to demolish their hut and a tea stall without issuing them any notice.

Following a complaint by the MC's Assistant Town Planner, a case under Sections 307, 336, 353 and 186, IPC, has been registered against Beeru, Anmol and some of their relatives, including four sisters. The police said Beeru and Anmol had been referred to the CMCH.

Municipal Corporation officials accused Beeru and Anmol of attempting to set civic body employees on fire during an operation to demolish the ‘encroachment’ in the Onkar Vihar area near Sector 32 here.

According to the relatives of the victims, they had been operating a tea stall in the area for the past three decades. A few days ago, Municipal Corporation officials asked them to vacate their shop, terming it as an unlawful occupation. A team of the Municipal Corporation’s Building Department today went to demolish their tea stall. In protest, both brothers poured some inflammable liquid on themselves and set themselves ablaze. Both brothers suffered severe burn injuries. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital. Beeru’s sister also suffered burn injury while attempting to save him. A civic body official said the MC team, accompanied by police personnel, went to remove encroachment in the area today. He alleged the persons responsible for the encroachment made an attempt to assault and set civic body officials on fire. A complaint against the persons responsible for the encroachment had been lodged.

Sukhdev Singh, SHO of the Division Number 7 police station, said the MC team had gone to remove the encroachment today. Following a complaint by an MC official, an FIR had been registered against the persons who tried to sprinkle inflammable liquid on officials.