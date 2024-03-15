Pakhowal CHC nursing sister hangs self to death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 14

A 49-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Khanna Colony, Thareeke Road, here. The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Kaur.

She was working as a nursing sister at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Pakhowal. After receiving information, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The woman’s kin blamed SMO Dr Neelam, two Class IV employees, six staff nurses and one Bittu for allegedly harassing her mentally. One of the Class IV employees has been identified as Gurpal Singh. They have been booked for abetment to suicide.

On the basis of the statement by Amandeep’s husband Jagtar Singh, a case under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at the Sadar police station. He alleged that his wife ender her life due to harassment by the SMO and other CHC staff. He alleged that his wife was being humiliated at CHC, Pakhowal.

Amandeep was posted as a nursing sister at the CHC, Pakhowal, around five months ago. Earlier, she was posted at Raikot. Jagtar alleged that his wife was mentally disturbed after she was posted at the CHC, Pakhowal.

A doctor from the department alleged that Amandeep was under depression. He alleged that Amandeep also wrote to the Director of Health Services, expressing her desire to leave the designation of the nursing sister at the CHC, Pakhowal, as she wished to return to the SDH, Raikot, as a staff nurse.

