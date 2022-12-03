Panchayat union members stage protest, demand honorarium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 2

Members of the Panchayat Union Punjab staged a protest outside the Zila Parishad office here on Friday. They were protesting against the state government for not meeting their demands.

The protesting members said the AAP had promised before the Assembly elections that if the party came to power in the state, the government would give an honorarium of Rs 25,000 to every sarpanch and Rs 10,000 to every panch, but nothing had been done in this regard to date.

Union president Ravinder Rinku said they opposed the government order regarding the verification of development works. He said there should be no intervention of the Vigilance Department regarding the scrutiny of the records of panchayats. He further said no probe should be conducted into those development works for which utilisation certificates had already been sent to the government. Such works were being done as per the rules, he added.

He further said the government should fill the vacant posts of junior engineers and other staff at block offices. He said they also demanded the regularisation of the services of data entry operators, MGNREGA workers and others.

If their demands were not met, protests would be held on December 9.