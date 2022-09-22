Piped natural gas facility inaugurated in Doraha village

Our Correspondent

Doraha, September 21

With an aim to create a clean, green and pollution free environment for all, Think Gas has initiated to bring in piped gas service for domestic, commercial and vehicular use. Think Gas launched its initial project in Kaddon village in Payal. The supply of gas shall be made available to the villagers from next month.

Think Gas recently commissioned its Bhammadi City Gate Station (CGS) in Khanna and is laying over 200 km of pipelines to reach various industrial and household customers in nearby areas.

Payal SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar inaugurated Payal tehsil’s first industrial piped natural gas (PNG) connection at Vinayak International in Kaddon village, Doraha, and emphasised on the benefits of PNG.

Senior Environmental Engineer Paramjit Singh said Think Gas will now be covering industrial areas like Kaddon, Sahnewal and other nearby areas at Khanna. This will be a massive boost to around 100 steel re-rolling plants and other industrial units like Bull Forge Private Limited, Eastman Exports, Amar Ispat Udyog and Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills, who will benefit from PNG that will help in reducing carbon emissions and reduce pollution.

#Environment #Pollution