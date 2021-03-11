Police hold flag march ahead of Sangrur bypoll

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 10

The police conducted a flag march in different wards of the local town in view of upcoming Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, scheduled to take place on June 23.

Ahmedgarh DSP Harvinder Singh Cheema led the cops while marching through Dehliz Road, Bajrang Akhara Road, Gandhi Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Railway Road and Raikot Adda Road.

SHO (Sadar) Sikandar Singh, SHO (Jaure Pul) Sukhwinder Singh and SHO (City) Gurpreet Kaur led their respective units during the flag march.

Cheema called upon residents to maintain peace and tranquility during election days. Residents have been asked to inform the administration about suspicious activities of strangers.

“Though our area does not fall under Sangrur Lok Sabha segment, we have been asked to keep vigil on activities of probable miscreants who might sneak under the guise of visitors. We have made adequate security arrangements localities adjoining the villages which fall under Sangrur constituency,” said Cheema.