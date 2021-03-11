Police hold flag march ahead of Sangrur bypoll

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 10
The police conducted a flag march in different wards of the local town in view of upcoming Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, scheduled to take place on June 23.
Ahmedgarh DSP Harvinder Singh Cheema led the cops while marching through Dehliz Road, Bajrang Akhara Road, Gandhi Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Railway Road and Raikot Adda Road.
SHO (Sadar) Sikandar Singh, SHO (Jaure Pul) Sukhwinder Singh and SHO (City) Gurpreet Kaur led their respective units during the flag march.
Cheema called upon residents to maintain peace and tranquility during election days. Residents have been asked to inform the administration about suspicious activities of strangers.
“Though our area does not fall under Sangrur Lok Sabha segment, we have been asked to keep vigil on activities of probable miscreants who might sneak under the guise of visitors. We have made adequate security arrangements localities adjoining the villages which fall under Sangrur constituency,” said Cheema.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...
Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...