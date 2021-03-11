Police on toes ahead of Ghallughara Week

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 24

The police have stepped up security arrangements ahead of Ghallughara Week and Operation Blue Star anniversary.

The police have supervised checking at public places, including bus stands and railway stations, to prevent intrusion of antisocial elements. Night domination exercises were intensified and combing operations were conducted.

Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Deepak Hilori said, “We have drafted a foolproof security plan to thwart any untoward situation. Besides holding round-the-clock nakas at around half dozen strategic inter-district points on highways and link roads, special teams are conducting search operations at all public places including government complexes, religious places, bust stands and railway stations.”

DSP Ahmedgarh Harvinder Singh Cheema said beat officers have been advised to conduct special checking near public places and religious places and a close watch on activities of strangers. Patrolling and combing operations have been enhanced near strategic localities, said Cheema.

SHO (City) Gurpreet Kaur and SHO (Sadar) Sikandar Singh intensified security arrangements in their respective areas.

Kulwant Singh, subdivision traffic in charge, said all vehicles entering and exiting the region are being searched to rule out any possibility of sneaking in of weapons or explosives of any kind.

District level peace committees have also been constituted for the purpose.

The administration has received information that Sikh outfits would be organising paath and bhog at majority of gurdwaras in localities falling under Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Ludhiana (rural) and Khanna police districts.