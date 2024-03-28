Raikot Sadar police initiate process for attachment of property in 7 more cases

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 27

As a part of their continuing efforts to combat the drug menace in the region, the Ludhiana (Rural) police have initiated a process for attachment of movable and immovable properties of the accused in seven more cases registered at Raikot Sadar police station. The accused had allegedly used drug money to purchase these properties.

If the competent authority in New Delhi approves these attachments worth Rs 55 lakh under the Section 68F of the NDPS Act, the cumulative value of the total seizure would reach Rs 236.50 lakh.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said personnel supervised by Raikot Sadar SHO Amrit Pal Singh had got a pickup belonging to Jagwinder Singh of Gujjarwal attached by the competent authority in New Delhi.

“While we have already seized properties belonging to ten drug peddlers, worth Rs 172 lakh, a pickup worth Rs 9.50 was attached and seized,” said Dhindsa, adding the process for attaching properties worth Rs 55 lakh, belonging to the accused booked in 7 separate cases, had already been initiated.

The attached properties include agricultural land, medium and large vehicles besides residential and commercial premises. The police sources said a series of investigations had revealed that the properties were used for drug trafficking by the accused.

Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Singh Bains has advised all circle officers to enhance measures to check drug peddling, which has over time proven a gateway to all sorts of crime.

