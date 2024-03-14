Result declared

Government College for Girls
Ludhiana: Fifth semester BSc students of Government College for Girls performed ‘brilliantly’ in the Panjab University examinations and secured the top positions. Gurleen secured the first position in the university with 97.8 per cent marks and Bharti secured the fourth position with 94.4 per cent. Expressing happiness over the excellent results, Principal Suman Lata congratulated the department and its head Dr Mamta Kochhar for their efforts.
Khalsa College for Women
The students of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, have achieved outstanding results in the MA first semester university examinations. Two students of the college placed their names in the top five university positions. Asha Kumari came in fourth with 365/400 marks (91.2%) and Anjali Shukla has been placed fifth with 364/400 marks (91%). Dr Iqbal Kaur, principal, applauded the students for their achievement.
University Institute of Laws
The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, collaborated with Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) to organise a blood donation camp on Wednesday. Under the guidance of Dr Aman Amrit Cheema, the event was coordinated by Dr Neelam Batra and Dr Pooja Sikka. The camp, a testament to collaborative efforts, saw over 100 donors stepping forward to contribute to this noble cause. The seamless execution of the event owes much to the concerted efforts of the medical team from DMCH and the dedicated student coordinators Surbhi Rajoria, Tanisha Bansal, Jesus Goyal, and Sukrit Bassi.
