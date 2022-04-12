Ropar pip Ludhiana on basis of first innings lead in cricket

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 11

The two-day match played between Ludhiana and Ropar in the Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at Ropar ended in a draw. However, the latter were declared the winners on the basis of first innings lead of 208 runs. The match was played at Government College ground, Ropar.

Ropar, in their first innings, posted a huge total of 482 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 90 overs in which Mayank Gupta played a stellar role, remaining unbeaten on 163 runs. He faced 202 balls, hit three sixes and 19 fours.

Other notable contributors were Sharvan Sharma (83), Kunwarjeet Singh (53), Karmanpreet Singh (52), Anush Prashar (45) and Jeevanjot Singh (41).

For Ludhiana, Aradhya Shukla and Yogjit Singh were the main wicket takers, chipping in with three wickets each after conceding 74 and 87 runs, respectively, while Randeep Gill, Ravi Kumar and Jaish Jain accounted for one wicket each.

Ludhiana’s first essay culminated at 274 runs in 61.4 overs. Sanyam Gill put up some resistence, contributing 93 runs while Bhavish Sethi and Tikshan Tangri made 41 and 40 runs, respectively.

For the hosts, Madhav captured five wickets for 95 runs, Pardeep Kumar claimed two for 62, Anush Prashar secured two for

47 runs and Jashan Chechi took one wicket for 18 runs.

Enjoying a big lead, Ropar, in their second innings were 80 for two after 11 overs when it was decided to call it a day.

Ropar earned three points while Ludhiana had to content with only one point.

In the second match to be played on April 13 and 14 at Mohali, Ludhiana will take on Mohali.