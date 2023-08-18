 Sacred Heart Convent, Sahnewal : The Tribune India

School Notes

Sacred Heart Convent, Sahnewal

Sacred Heart Convent, Sahnewal

I-Day celebrations at Sacred Heart Convent School.



Tribune News Service

Sahnewal: Students and staff of Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, remembered sacrifices made by the freedom fighters during their Independence Day celebrations. Tiny tots of the kindergarten wing came dressed as freedom fighters and national leaders. School Director Roby Kolencherry told the students about current issues in the country and exhorted them to follow the ideals of the great leaders and become better citizens. The school choir sang a rendition of patriotic songs. OC

BCM Arya School, Shastri Nagar

Ludhiana: A group of 38 students of BCM Arya School, Shastri Nagar, visited the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. They were accompanied by Principal Anuja Kaushal and COO Dr Kiran Saini. The students were told about a vivid exposition of intricacies behind satellite launches, deep-space explorations, workings of countdowns, synchronized across all tracking centres and a captivating video showcasing the Chandrayan-3 launch.

Police launch ‘Suraksha Bandhan’

The Ludhiana Police and an NGO, Safe Drive Stay Alive, have jointly launched ‘Suraksha Bandhan’ – a fortnight-long road safety awareness programme for the public, especially students.

One-hour road safety programmes will be conducted in leading schools and colleges of the city, including Sacred Heart School BRS Nagar, BCM Arya Model Sen Sec School, Shastri Nagar, KVM Civil Lines, Khalsa College for Women, Ghumar Mandi and RS Model School, Model Town. ACP (Traffic) Charanjiv Lamba said that this road safety programme coincides with Raksha Bandhan. NGO president Naval Kishore Kaura said that their NGO would provide STUDDS ISI Mark Helmets on no profit basis to the public, especially students, during this road safety programme.

Guru Nanak Dev Engg College

Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, organised an alumni meet, ‘Tricity Genconians’. Over 100 Alumni attended the event with their families, said the college officials. The participants discussed ways and means to help their alma mater in various R&D projects, establishing a data centre and assisting students in placements.

Children during a drawing competition at Mother’s Touch Kindergarten at Rishi Nagar in Ludhiana. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Mothers’ Touch Kindergarten

Mothers’ Touch Kindergarten, Rishi Nagar, organised a drawing/colouring competition for children of different age groups. The theme of the competition was Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan. Sakshi Gupta of Soulful Artistry was the judge on the occasion. Principal Jasreen Kaur congratulated the winners and thanked the chief guest.

Check-up camp at CT University

CT University organised a health check-up camp with the support of a private hospital. A team of doctors and students from the School of Pharmacy and Healthcare, worked collectively to hold the camp. The university officials said the camp witnessed a substantial turnout. It was led by cardiologist Dr Rahul Yadav and Orthopedician Dr Sonu Singh.

DAV, BRS Nagar, students visit STP

Students of Class IX visited 225 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Jamalpur in Ludhiana under the MC’s Youth in Urban Governance programme. The visit aimed to create awareness among students about the sixth Sustainable Development Goal of clean water and sanitation and make them realise the importance of proper sewage treatment.The MC’s initiative also aims to create awareness about the efforts being made to give a new lease of life to Buddha Dariya that was once the lifeline of Ludhiana.

SCD pupils make it to PU merit list

Students of the Post Graduate Department of Economics, SCD Government College, Ludhiana, have excelled in their MA Semester II examinations, results for which were recently declared by Panjab University. College Principal Prof Tanvir Likhari said, “Nandini Sood bagged second position with 86.75 per cent marks while Vishakha Garg stood ninth with 84 per cent.”

Plantation drive at SCD college

Around 50 NSS volunteers and 50 cadets of the NCC Air Wing (4Pb Air Sqn NCC) of SCD Government College, Ludhiana, took part in a tree plantation drive under the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign. Principal Prof Tanvir Likhari, Prof Geetanjali, CTO Prof Sarika Prasher and Prof Saurabh were also present on the occasion.

Poster-making contest at Arya College

The PG Computer Science Department of Arya College, Ludhiana, organised a poster-making competition to celebrate Independence Day. Arpit Tangri of BCA (2nd year) bagged the first prize.

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College

To celebrate National Librarian's Day, the library committee of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College organised a 'Book Mark Making' competition under the guidance of the IQAC. Gautam Jain won the first prize while Naina stood second and Misha stood third. /OC

