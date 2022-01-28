Sale in bazaars keeps admn on toes

Mandi Ahmedgarh, January 27

The administration remained on toes handling the situation following coming up of an unauthorised ‘sale bazaar’, which has become an annual feature on days following and preceding the R-Day celebrations.

As owners of shops and commercial establishments in Chaura Bazar, Main Bazar, Raikot Wala Adda, Railway Road and old Bus Stand Road are divided over the issue of the mobile ‘sale bazaar’, every time the administration is left with only one option, which is to regulate the traffic and prevent scuffles among customers, vendors, shopkeepers and passersby, who are the worst sufferers.

Sikandar Singh Jartauli, an office-bearer of the All India Kissan Sabha, and Rajesh Garg, district president of the Anti-Corruption Foundation of India, alleged that the administration had failed to curb the annual ‘sale bazaar’. “Neither of the stakeholders takes permission from any of the authorities concerned for establishing ‘sale bazaar’, particularly during this time when strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are in force,” they added.

“We fail to understand why the government has closed educational institutes on pretext of students’ safety, whereas there is no check on congestion in the market, which is so detrimental for the fight against the virus,” said Jartauli.

The Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Chandar Parkash Wadhwa, said various associations of shopkeepers had been advised to ensure that such events were not allowed in their respective markets. — OC