Smuggler arrested with 700-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

The Special Task Force (STF) wing has nabbed a smuggler and recovered 700-gm heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Bhushan Kumar Kalu (31) of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Tajpur Road. He is a brother of Deepak Kumar, who had fired at the STF team at a naka on April 27, last month.

The ACP, STF, Davinder Chaudhary, and Inspector, STF, Harbans Singh, conducted a press conference regarding the matter today. ACP Chaudhary said acting on a tip-off, a naka was laid at Section 32 A where an Activa scooter-borne person was stopped for checking. During checking of scooter’s compartment, 700-gm heroin was recovered, the ACP added. The accused also had a notorious past as three cases of drug smuggling were registered against him, the ACP said.

The ACP said when Deepak, brother of the accused, fired at the STF team, a raid was conducted at their house during which 315-gm heroin, 20-gm opium, Rs 21,800 drug money and two live cartridges of .32 bore were recovered.

Besides, 194-gm heroin and five live cartridges of .32 bore were recovered from KK Fitness Studio of Deepak, the ACP said. STF Inspector Harbans said accused Bhushan had been supplying heroin to clients on behalf of his brother Deepak. Raids were on to nab Deepak, he added.