Special train to run between Delhi and Katra

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 20

A special festival train to run between Delhi and Katra (for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine) during the Navratri season has been announced by the Northern Railways.

The 04071/72 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Gati Shakti Superfast Special Express will make one trip in each direction.

Train 04071 will leave New Delhi on October 20 at 11.30 am and reach Katra at 11.25 am the following day. On the return journey, Train 04072 will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station on October 22 at 6.10 am and reach New Delhi at 6.10 am the next day.

The festival special train, which will have AC coaches as well, will halt at Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur railway stations.

