Stadium Shockers, Smashers emerge champions in KPCL

Stadium Shockers, Smashers emerge champions in KPCL

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 7

Stadium Shockers and Smashers emerged champions in the junior and senior sections, respectively, in the Vidya Wings Kundanite Premier Cricket League (KPCL) played at the Kundan Vidya Mandir grounds, Civil Lines, here Sunday.

In the final of the junior section, Stadium Shockers survived many anxious moments against Cricninjas before wrapping up the cliff-hanger by one run and in the senior section, Smashers defeated KVM Spartans by 41 runs.

Opting to bat first, Stadium Shockers scored 139 runs for the loss of five wickets in 12 overs with the main contribution coming through Bharat Malhotra, who remained unbeaten on 72 runs. For Cricninjas, Tanishq Bhalla grabbed three wickets for 32 runs.

Cricninjas began their reply on a solid note and were cruising well, but the sudden collapse forced them fighting against the wall. Eventually, they finished at 138 for six, just falling short of the target. Uday Chopra scored 50 runs whereas Vinit Sehgal of the winning side took two wickets for 16 runs.

In the seniors’ final, Smashers posted a big total of 181 runs after losing two wickets in which Nitin Sehgal contributed 88 runs.

Chasing the target, KVM Spartans could muster 140 runs for the loss of five wickets. Ravish Bansal took two wickets after conceding 20 runs for the winners.

In the senior category, Nitin Sehgal was named the best batsman while Vaneet Ummat was declared the beat bowler. Puneet Baweja and Nitin Sehgal were adjudged the best fielder and player of the tournament, respectively.

Similarly, in the junior section, Gitansh Khera was adjudged the best batsman and best player of the tournament whereas Tanishq Bhalla was named the best bowler and Shanky Khera bagged the best fielder award.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Exit polls: AAP surge in Punjab, BJP set to regain UP, photo-finish in Uttarakhand, Goa; saffron sweep in Manipur

2
Punjab

How Punjab exit polls went way off mark in 2017

3
Trending

Video: Taimur Ali Khan looks clueless as children horde to click photos; Saif Ali asks them to step aside and shuts the car door, as mom Kareena Kapoor takes selfies

4
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

5
Sports

Shane Warne had complained of chest pain and sweating after extreme fluid-only diet prior to his vacation: Manager

6
Punjab

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur

7
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

8
Nation

BJP in UP, AAP in Punjab: Exit polls

9
Nation

RS polls for 5 Punjab seats along with 8 in other five states to be held on March 31: EC

10
Punjab Election

Exit polls: 2017 on mind, Punjab wary

Don't Miss

View All
Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK
Haryana

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Trying to make our son’s pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad
Haryana

Trying to make our son's pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad stranded in Ukraine's Kiev

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Nation

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%

At Sumy, no info on evacuation yet
Punjab

Ukraine: At Sumy, students melt snow for drinking water; no info on evacuation yet

‘Love to see this normalised in sport’, Pakistan cricket captain wins hearts as she carries her baby along for World Cup match
Sports

Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof wins hearts online as photos of her carrying baby to World Cup match goes viral

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy: India tells UNSC

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC

Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding

In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...

CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz

CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz

Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...

Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told

Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told

'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...

Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years

Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years

3,993 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths reported

Cities

View All

Of grit & hard work

Of grit & hard work

Police initiate investigation into Amritsar BSF fratricide incident

‘Women scientists need better support system’

Their magical hands script success story

The women with fuel guns!

Bathinda villagers hold ‘thikri pehra’ to curb drug menace

Bathinda villagers hold 'thikri pehra' to curb drug menace

Panchkula MC okays ~157-crore Budget

Panchkula MC okays Rs 157-crore Budget

Dogged by strays, Chandigarh residents say sterilisation drive only on paper

Parents' nightmare ends as siblings return from Ukraine's Kharkiv

Panchkula civic body officials to face action over delay in work

No parking fee in Panchkula for 15 days

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Jalandhar: At 69, she’s on a mission to uplift the downtrodden

Jalandhar: At 69, she's on a mission to uplift the downtrodden

Of 28 students in Ukraine, 6 return home safely in Nawanshahr

Don't tweak BBMB rules, farmers urge Union Govt

Gurinder Singh Sangha named umpire manager for Jakarta Cup

Medical camp for women cops in Nawanshahr

Regional EPFO has no pending claim as ‘Iconic Week’ begins

Regional EPFO has no pending claim as 'Iconic Week' begins

2.8-km stretch from Octroi to Verka Milk Plant to be opened by March 15: NHAI

Three test positive in district

2 arrested for jumping naka, manhandling policemen

Woman Sub-Inspector killed in accident, truck driver arrested

Patiala: 3 nailed with smack, heroin

Patiala: 3 nailed with smack, heroin

CAs hired to keep poll expenses in check

Mission Indradhanush launched for children, pregnant women in Patiala district

Prominent poets participate in mushaira at Patiala

Patiala: Monthly garden theatre movement completes 235th performance