Stadium Shockers, Smashers emerge champions in KPCL

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 7

Stadium Shockers and Smashers emerged champions in the junior and senior sections, respectively, in the Vidya Wings Kundanite Premier Cricket League (KPCL) played at the Kundan Vidya Mandir grounds, Civil Lines, here Sunday.

In the final of the junior section, Stadium Shockers survived many anxious moments against Cricninjas before wrapping up the cliff-hanger by one run and in the senior section, Smashers defeated KVM Spartans by 41 runs.

Opting to bat first, Stadium Shockers scored 139 runs for the loss of five wickets in 12 overs with the main contribution coming through Bharat Malhotra, who remained unbeaten on 72 runs. For Cricninjas, Tanishq Bhalla grabbed three wickets for 32 runs.

Cricninjas began their reply on a solid note and were cruising well, but the sudden collapse forced them fighting against the wall. Eventually, they finished at 138 for six, just falling short of the target. Uday Chopra scored 50 runs whereas Vinit Sehgal of the winning side took two wickets for 16 runs.

In the seniors’ final, Smashers posted a big total of 181 runs after losing two wickets in which Nitin Sehgal contributed 88 runs.

Chasing the target, KVM Spartans could muster 140 runs for the loss of five wickets. Ravish Bansal took two wickets after conceding 20 runs for the winners.

In the senior category, Nitin Sehgal was named the best batsman while Vaneet Ummat was declared the beat bowler. Puneet Baweja and Nitin Sehgal were adjudged the best fielder and player of the tournament, respectively.

Similarly, in the junior section, Gitansh Khera was adjudged the best batsman and best player of the tournament whereas Tanishq Bhalla was named the best bowler and Shanky Khera bagged the best fielder award.