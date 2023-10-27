Stock, machinery gutted in fire at hosiery factory

Ludhiana, October 26
A massive fire broke out at a hosiery unit, DK Garments, in Bajwa Nagar this morning. As per fire brigade officials, nobody was hurt or killed in the blaze that ripped through the garment factory in the early hours today.
Some local residents attempted to douse the flames, but to no avail. Fire tenders were promptly despatched to the spot after the Fire Department was alerted about the incident.
Fire officer Aatish Rai stated, “The department received a call about the incident around 6 am. Around 12 fire tenders were despatched to the location. It took the firefighters around five hours to extinguish the blaze.” Rai noted that the inferno claimed no lives as nobody was present on the premises when the fire erupted.
The stock and machinery kept in the factory were gutted in the incident. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, though it is suspected that a short-circuit may have sparked the blaze.
