Surrounding areas of Central Jail, Ludhiana, checked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

A day after the recovery of explosive material from near Burail Jail, Chandigarh, the Ludhiana police today carried out checking in the surrounding areas of Central Jail here.

A team of six police stations, led by ACP Surinderpal, and senior officials of the jail conducted the checking.

The police searched several houses near the jail and even the suspected persons were also questioned. Documents of several vehicles were also checked.

Surinderpal said after the Burail jail incident, checking in the surroundings of Central Jail has been increased. Patrolling parties have also been deployed to check the movement of suspected persons.

The ACP said the Ludhiana police are maintaining proper coordination with the Jail Department to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in or outside the jail.