Thieves steal Rs23 lakh from textile factory

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 16

Thieves targeted a textile unit located in Pritam Nagar and decamped with Rs 23 lakh. The thieves had entered the factory by breaking open a ventilator of the outer wall.

Kewal Krishan, owner of Raman Textiles, said on Tuesday morning when he came to open the factory he found the ventilator broken. When he went inside he found the thieves had first broken the glass of the main office and then they broke open the lock of the safe and decamped with Rs 23 lakh.

The owner said CCTV cameras had also captured thieves, who entered the factory at around 4 am on Tuesday. One thief had entered the factory while three remained outside.

Investigating officer ASI Jagdev Singh said the CCTV footage was being scanned to get clues about the thieves and they would be traced soon.

Theft at industrial unit in Mahavir Jain Colony

Thieves also targeted a factory at Mahavir Jain Colony and decamped with 45 rolls of clothes. Amandeep Singh, owner of Mohinder Enterprise, told the police that on March 11 thieves had entered factory after scaling the outer wall and decamped with 45 rolls of clothes. The thieves had loaded rolls in their mini truck. The Tibba police havelaunched a probe to trace the thieves.