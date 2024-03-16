Traffic police extend deadline for auto drivers

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, March 15
After repeated deliberations with traffic police officials, auto-rickshaw drivers were feeling elated as the traffic police gave them more time for completing the documentation of their vehicles. However, the police categorically told the auto drivers that they have to follow other conditions such as wearing grey uniform with a name plate, writing the mobile number and address of the driver in bold alphabets on the auto-rickshaw.
Satish Kumar Mama, president of Auto-Rickshaw Workers Federation, said that the union held a meeting with the ADCP (Traffic) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal. Accepting their demand, the ADCP gave them two more months to avail Registration Certificates (RC) of e-rickshaws and driving licences. A meeting with the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) was also held today. It was requested that special camps be organised for making RCs and DLs of auto-rickshaw drivers and the RTA agreed to their demand.
“We have assured the traffic police that we will complete all documentation within two months, after which the traffic police can issue challans. The union would not oppose challaning if the auto drivers would not comply with the other conditions. Even e-rickshaw drivers have to furnish a slip of applying vehicle RC, else they may have to face heavy penalty,” added Satish.
