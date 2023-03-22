Trains bound for UP, Bihar to be diverted

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 21

The Railways has announced that due to non-interlocking work in connection with doubling of the track at Goshaiganj-Ulnabhari-Bilharghat-Darshan Nagar on the Barabanki-Ayodhya Cantt-Akbarpur-Zafrabad section in Lucknown Division from March 19 to 26, some trains bound for destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and North-Eastern states would be temporarily diverted through alternate routes.

The trains to run via diverted routes included 13307/08 Dhanbad-Firozepur-Dhanbad Ganga Sutlej Express (March 22 to 25); 18103 Tatanagar-Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express (March 21, 22); 18104 Amritsar-Tatanagar Express (March 22, 24); 15934 Amritsar-New Tinsukia Express (March 24); 14649 Jaynagar-Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express (March 21, 24, 26); etc.