Two batches of diploma in agri extension services begin training at PAMETI

Ludhiana, March 28

Two batches of the one-year diploma in agricultural extension services for input dealers (DAESI) were inaugurated at Punjab Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (PAMETI).

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, in his inaugural address, pointed out the importance of quality seeds, optimising use of fertilizers and pesticides as per PAU best practices for improving crop yield in the state. He said there is a great need to educate farmers about judicious use of agro chemicals to reduce the cost of production.

Dr KB Singh, director, PAMETI, addressing the participants, said this diploma programme focuses on providing specialised knowledge and skills to individuals involved in selling agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. He explained the importance of agricultural extension education for the input dealers to transform them into para-extension professionals.

Dr MS Bhullar said agri input dealers are a primary source of information for the farmers. So, with a better understanding of agri techniques and technologies, input dealers can help farmers enhance their productivity. He also stressed on the adoption of ethical business practices along with knowledge of agri inputs for overall agricultural development.

