Two special trains from New Delhi to Vaishno Devi shrine on Sept 6 & 7

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 5

Northern Railways has announced it would run two special trains for pilgrims from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on September 6 and 7. Both the trains would make one trip in each direction (total four trips).

The 04071/72 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Gati Shakti Special Express train will leave New Delhi on September 6 and make a return trip from Shri Mata Vaishno Devo Katra to New Delhi on September 9 while the 04081/82 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Katra-New Delhi Special Express will leave New Delhi on September 7 and make a return trip on September 10.

The 04071 train will depart fromNew Delhi on September 6 at 11.15 pm and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 11.25 am the next day. On return journey, the train 04072 will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on September 9 at 6.30 pm and arrive in New Delhi at 6.50 am the next day.

The 04081 train will depart from New Delhi on September 7 at 11.15 pm and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 11.25 am the next day. On return journey, the train 04082 will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on September 10 at 6.30 pm and arrive in New Delhi at 6.50 am the next day.

With AC, sleeper and general coaches, both the trains will have stoppages at Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur railway stations.

Train services to be hit

Following high security alert in New Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit and in view of the advisory issued for security arrangements, the Railways has decided to cancel/divert several trains running to or passing through New Delhi on September 9 and 10, 2023. Accordingly, eight trunk route trains (on Amritsar-Ludhiana-New Delhi section) will remain cancelled for two days (September 9 and 10) while another train would be given a stoppage at Delhi Junction (Old Delhi) in place of New Delhi.

According to railway officials, in all 207 trains, mostly local or short-distance intercity trains operating within NCR, would remain cancelled under the security guidelines, 15 trains would terminate or originate from different terminus, some 70 trains have been given additional stoppage around Delhi and New Delhi to facilitate boarding and de-boarding of passengers, six trains would run via diverted routes and 96 trains will be short-terminated from September 8 to 10, 2023.

Railway authorities have advised the rail passengers to check about operation of their respective trains from the railway enquiry or officials concerned if intending to travel during the period September 8-10 as last minute operational changes could be made if necessitated by security reasons.

Trains to be cancelled on Sept 9 & 10

22479/80 New Delhi-Lohian Khas-New Delhi Sarbat Da Bhala Express

14681/82 New Delhi-Jalandhar-New Delhi Intercity Express

12459/60 New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi Intercity Express

22429/30 Delhi-Pathankot-Delhi Express

#Vaishno Devi