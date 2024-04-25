Upset over husband’s illicit affair, woman dies by suicide

Ludhiana, April 24
A woman died by suicide by consuming poison at her residence in Baba Deep Singh Nagar here.
She was allegedly disturbed due to her husband’s illicit relationship.
On the complaint of Sham Singh, father of the deceased, Dalbir Kaur, a resident of Ajit Nagar in Faridkot, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy against her husband Navtej Singh, alias Goldy, his mother Paramjit Kaur and Charanjit Kaur, his girlfriend.
In a complaint given to the police, Sham Singh said a few years ago, his daughter Dalbir Kaur got married to Navtej.
He alleged that his son-in-law had an illicit relationship with Charanjit Kaur, who was working at his office. When the victim came to know about it, she got upset.
The complainant said on April 21, his grandson called him and told that his mother fainted and was taken to a hospital for treatment. His son Harsimrat Singh went to the hospital and was shocked to know that Dalbir Kaur had already breathed her last.
“My daughter was upset over the illicit relationship of her husband and when she opposed the same, her mother-in-law Paramjit Kaur, instead of sorting out the issue, beaten her up. My daughter was disturbed due to her husband’s illicit affair and her physical torture by mother-in-law due to which she decided to take the extreme step. The police should arrest the suspects,” the victim’s father said.
ASI Jagtar Singh said after registering a case, further probe was initiated in the case.
