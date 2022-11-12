Use plastic waste to build roads, Ludhiana civic body told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 11

The Directorate of Local Government, Punjab, had issued directions to all Municipal Corporations and Improvement Trusts across the state to ensure that plastic waste was being used in bituminous road works. A similar order has been sent to MC, Ludhiana.

The urban local bodies have been instructed to follow the guidelines issued by the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) for the use of waste plastic for bituminous roads. The urban local bodies have also been instructed to arrange machinery for plastic waste processing on their own. The engineers concerned have been instructed to mention necessary provisions in the tendering process that the agency concerned would purchase plastic waste directly from urban local bodies concerned.

Despite the ban, the use of plastic carry bags continues in the city.

Following the repeated demands raised by Ward No. 94 Councillor Gurpreet Gopi, the MC recently approved the construction of its first road by using plastic waste in Ward No. 94. Notably, six per cent of plastic waste and 94 per cent of bitumen material would be used for carpeting this road.

In September, Gurpreet Singh Gopi had also written to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Punjab Government Departments to promote the use of plastic waste in the construction of roads.