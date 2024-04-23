Vet varsity warns against poor silage

Ludhiana, April 22
The Directorate of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, organised a panel discussion to clarify the misconceptions around the use of silage and to educate dairy farmers against the adverse effects of poor-quality silage.
Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director of Extension Education, said the dairy industry in the state has made tremendous progress owing to improved management practices and innovations. One of the most widely adopted technologies in dairy farming is the use of silage to improve the nutrition of dairy animals.
Importance of silage
- Use of poor silage can severely affect the health and production capabilities of dairy animals
- Preservation of green fodder in the form of silage is an excellent technology to ensure the availability of good quality fodder throughout the year
- Regular testing of silage is important and dairy farmers must approach the university for testing their silage before feeding animals
Regular supply of fodder is the foundation of milk production and the dairy industry relies on silage for ensuring availability of green fodder throughout the year. But use of poor silage can severely affect the health and production of dairy animals. Poor quality of silage has been reported in some parts of the state in the recent past leading to health concerns in dairy animals.
Dr R S Grewal, Director of Livestock Farms, highlighted the importance of the methods for silage making including the design of bunkers, chaffing of fodder, proper pressing, covering and scraping. Preservation of green fodder in the form of silage is an excellent technology to ensure the availability of good quality fodder throughout the year. He also shared the quality parameters of silage and advised that silage must be discarded completely if visible fungus or aflatoxin beyond a limit is detected in it. Dr Grewal also discussed the advantages of using additives during silage making to improve its quality. He said it can be used for all ruminants including buffaloes, cows, goats, sheep, etc.
