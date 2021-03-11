Wait for mechanical sweeping machines, sprinklers gets longer

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 14

Even more than a year after making big announcements to purchase mechanical sweeping machines, anti-smog guns and sprinklers to control the pollution levels in the city, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is yet to ensure the availability of such machinery.

According to information, Rs 104 crore have been released by the Central Government under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), but various projects are yet to be completed in the industrial town. Sources said previous works have not been completed within time as per the guidelines.

Notably, the Central Government had earlier introduced the NCAP to improve the air quality in cities across the country. As per study, road dust contributes 28 per cent, bio-mass burning 18 per cent, vehicular pollution 16 per cent and industrial pollution 35 per cent to the total air pollution load of the city.

Earlier, the MC authorities had announced to purchase four mechanical sweeping machines for cleaning major roads in the city. One machine was to be deployed at each of the four zones of the MC. However, these machines were yet to be purchased.

An official said 16 water tankers would be received by the civic body by next week. The process to purchase 50 trailers, eight backhoe loaders, and two anti-smog guns was underway, he said.

Sources said only Rs 19 crore out of Rs 26 crore were released for this year after the city scored low marks.

The MC’s Additional Commissioner, Aaditya Dachalwal, said Rs 104 crore had been received for Phases I and II. He said some marks were deducted as the PPCB had not got the review work done after completing a study. They were making efforts to get the remaining funds too, he added.

“Fifty per cent of funds are being used to purchase machinery. The civil works, including developing green belts, are underway,” he said.