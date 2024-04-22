Weather in Ludhiana to remain dry

Ludhiana, April 21
The city today witnessed clear weather giving much needed relief to the farmers who are harvesting their wheat crop.
According to Punjab Agricultural University’s Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, the weather is expected to remain clear and dry over Ludhiana and its adjoining area during the next 24 hours
“Rain and hail has flattened the wheat crop in many parts of Punjab on Thursday, but thankfully, Ludhiana was saved. The weather has cleared now and there seems no possibility of rain now,” said Jarnail Singh, a farmer from Jodhan.
DC Sakshi Sawhney had ordered SDMs, agriculture and revenue officials to ascertain if any loss was caused by untimely rains which hit the district on Friday.
