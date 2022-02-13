Wife assaults havaldar, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Sahnewal police have booked a woman along with her relatives for allegedly assaulting her husband and his relatives. The accused have been identified as Amandeep Kaur of Partap Singh Wala, Ram Swaroop, his two relatives and unidentified persons. The husband, Harmanjit Singh (35), who is havaldar in the Army, is under treatment at Military Hospital, Jalandhar. He had married Amandeep Kaur in 2010. After dispute with his wife, Harmanjit Singh had started living separately, according to information. Harmanjit said he had gone to meet his sister at Nandpur in Sahnewal on February 8. He alleged that the accused armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons attacked him, his brother-in-law and nephew near Sahnewal Park. A case under Sections 323, 324, 326, 341, 120-B, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered at the Sahnewal police station. The police are yet to arrest the accused. TNS

Gas agency worker ‘robbed’ of Rs40,000

Ludhiana: After levelling ‘false’ allegations of stealing their wallet, miscreants allegedly robbed a gas agency employee of Rs 40,000 on Rani Jhansi Road here on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Ram Das. Out of the robbed amount of Rs 40,000, the man had arranged Rs 21,000 for the wedding of his daughter, while Rs 19,000 were the collected cash from customers of the gas agency. According to the information, Ram Das delivers LPG cylinders on his cart. When Das was supplying cylinders in the Ghumar Mandi area on cart, he was stopped by two bike-borne miscreants on Rani Jhansi Road on Saturday afternoon. Das said the miscreants accused him of stealing their wallet and they then started frisking his pockets. The miscreants then snatched his money from him and managed to flee away. According to a staff member of the gas agency, Ram Das had withdrawn his salary on Friday. He had also borrowed some money for his daughter’s wedding. After getting the information, the police started investigating the matter. The police are scanning CCTV cameras’ footage.