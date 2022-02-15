Will dismiss all fake cases: Manish Sisodia

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 14

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia campaigned in favour of party candidate Hardeep Singh Mundian in the Sahnewal constituency. He appealed to the people to help form the AAP government by voting for the party’s candidate in large numbers.

While addressing the people, Sisodia said you had given many opportunities to the SAD and the Congress. Both sold natural resources of the state and emptied the government treasury.

He alleged that political parties misused the power by intimidating the common man and business persons with legal cases. If AAP forms the government, it would end the ‘parcha raj’ in the state and all fake cases will be dismissed, so that the people could live peacefully and contribute to the development of the state, he said.

“Give AAP a chance like the people of Delhi did. We improved Delhi’s government schools, zeroed electricity bills and provided employment opportunities to the youth. Now it is the turn of Punjab. Give a chance to AAP’s honest politics. We will build good schools, hospitals and provide employment opportunities to the youngsters. If voted to power, the AAP government will work in the state and show how development is done,” he said.

Sisodia targeted opposition parties and said SAD and Congress leaders were trying to buy votes of people by distributing money.

He requested the people to not to be influenced by money and vote for AAP to form an honest government in the state, which would work for development and the common man.

Raghav Chadha seeks vote for Giaspura

AAP MLA from Delhi and party’s Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha addressed a public meeting in Payal in favour of party candidate Manwinder Singh Giaspura. He appealed to the people to come together to teach a lesson to those leaders who have looted the state. Chadha slammed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and questioned his claim that he was poor. Chadha said Channi claims to be a poor man but his relative Bhupinder Singh Honey was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He alleged that Rs 10 crore in cash and Rs 54-crore bank entries and a watch worth Rs 16 lakh were seized during raids. Chadha asked him where all this wealth came from?

Kejriwal to campaign in Ludhiana today

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will campaign in support of party candidates in various constituencies of Ludhiana on Tuesday. Senior AAP leader from Ludhiana Amandeep Singh Mohie said the Delhi Chief Minister will campaign in areas of the Ludhiana East, Ludhiana North, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana South and Atam Nagar constituencies. Kejriwal will visit the Rahon Road, Sundar Nagar Chowk, Division Number 3, ATI Road and Daba areas before leaving for Chandigarh, Mohie said.