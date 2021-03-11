Ludhiana: Woman among 3 drug smugglers arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 1

The Ludhiana and Khanna district police today nabbed three smugglers, including a woman, in separate cases.

In the first case, the Khanna police nabbed a smuggler and recovered 400 gram of opium from his possession. The smuggler was identified as Parminder Singh of Jaildara village, Ludhiana. A case was registered against him.

The SSP, Khanna, Ravi Kumar, in a statement said acting on secret information, the Khanna City-2 police laid a naka at a strategic place from where the smuggler was arrested.

The Khanna police also nabbed Prince Kumar of Dhillon Mohalla, Samrala and recovered 15 gram of heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

The police said Prince Kumar was on the way to deliver consignment of heroin to his clients.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana police nabbed a woman smuggler, identified as Sarabjeet Kaur, alias Reeta, resident of Jammu Colony, and recovered 1 gm of heroin from her possession. She was nabbed by bus stand police post in-charge ASI Sukhwinder Singh. A case was registered against her.