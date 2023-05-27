Woman among two held with heroin

Our Correspondent

Doraha, May 26

Under a special campaign against drug trafficking and misdemeanours initiated by the Khanna police, the Doraha police have achieved success by arresting two drug peddlers, including a woman, and seized 50 gm of heroin from their custody.

They have been identified as Bikram, alias Vikko, a resident of Meet Market, Bazigar basti, Khanna, and Ganga Uktan of the Vishwakarma Road area, Lal Singh Nagar, Moga.

According to Payal DSP Harsimrat Chettra, the police team, headed by Inspector Santokh Singh, arrested the man and the woman with 50 gm of heroin during search operations at the bus stand here. They were coming on foot from Beant Singh Chowk towards the bus stand when the woman tried to hand over the bag she carried to the man, who, in turn, dropped it there and then tried to leave the place.

The duo were nabbed on the spot and heroin was seized from them. Investigation was on in the matter, he said.

Both of them have been arrested and a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against them.