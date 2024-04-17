Woman dies by suicide, husband among two booked

Ludhiana, April 16
After a married woman died by suicide at her in-laws’ residence in Bhamian Kalan, on the complaint of the woman’s father, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against the deceased’s husband Sonu Kumar and his brother Arun.
Complainant Lallan Prasad of Fauji Colony said his daughter married Sonu Kumar in 2014 and that after marriage, his son-in-law started torturing her. On April 14, his daughter had called him accusing Sonu of infidelity and that he was forcing her to leave the house. At around 3 pm, the same day, he got a call from a police station that Pinki had died by suicide. Investigating officer ASI Joginder Pal said after registering a case, further investigation was launched.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings
He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...