Woman dies by suicide, husband among two booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 16

After a married woman died by suicide at her in-laws’ residence in Bhamian Kalan, on the complaint of the woman’s father, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against the deceased’s husband Sonu Kumar and his brother Arun.

Complainant Lallan Prasad of Fauji Colony said his daughter married Sonu Kumar in 2014 and that after marriage, his son-in-law started torturing her. On April 14, his daughter had called him accusing Sonu of infidelity and that he was forcing her to leave the house. At around 3 pm, the same day, he got a call from a police station that Pinki had died by suicide. Investigating officer ASI Joginder Pal said after registering a case, further investigation was launched.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.