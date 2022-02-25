Woman ends life; husband booked by Koom Kalan police

Woman ends life; husband booked by Koom Kalan police

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 24

A woman reportedly ended her life due to dowry harassment by her husband and other members of his family. The Koom Kalan police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Sumanjit Kaur (32). Yesterday, a case was registered against deceased’s husband Aman Kumar, her mother-in-law Geeta, brother-in-law Rocky and Rocky’s wife Aman Devi, all residents of Satiana village.

The complainant, Pargat Singh of Behbalpur village, Patiala, the father of the deceased, told the police that his daughter got married to Aman in 2014 and a few years after their marriage, her husband and in-laws started torturing her for dowry. Many times, compromise was reached in the presence of local residents. Her in-laws had then also promised that they would not torture her but they didn’t budge and continued to harass her.

On the evening of February 22, when the victim was again mentally and physically tortured, she took the extreme step. Her father demanded that strict action should be taken against the accused and they should be put behind the bars. ASI Kamaljit Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the accused. —

