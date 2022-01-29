Women activists at the forefront when it comes to campaigning for elections

Mahesh Sharma

Khanna, January 28

Khanna, January 28

Women, who are members of families and close friends of various candidates, have started reaching out to voters in localities falling in their respective Assembly segments.

While Kuldeep Kaur Boparai, mother of the Raikot Congress nominee, Kamil Amar Singh, is reaching out to womenfolk in rural localities, his wife (Kamil’s) Kirat Kaur works overtime to mobilise young women in favour of her husband. Uma Rani, a councillor, said both Kuldeep Kaur and Kirat Kaur were leaving no stone unturned to apprise women voters of achievements and vision of Kamil Amar Singh.

“Unlike routine campaigns Kuldeep Kaur and Kirat Kaur spend enough time with progressive women, who can further harness support for the Congress candidate,” said Rani.

Simran Kaur Maan, sister of the Amargarh Congress candidate, Smit Singh Maan, has succeeded in piloting the election campaign of her brother by reaching out to parents of young girls known to her from school and college days. She is leaving no stone unturned in exploiting relations of her two time legislator father advocate Dhanwant Singh. Jaswinder Kaur Sharma, councillor, Ward No. 5, said Simran had highlighted achievements of her brother, who was Maharaja Ranjit Singh Awardee, former international skeet shooter and a postgraduate from Oxford University, while interacting with residents of Dehliz Road during door-to-door campaign today.

Sanyukt Kissan Morcha Khanna nominee Sukhwant Singh Tillu’s wife Inderjit Kaur Pandher has been working overtime to buttress election campaign of her husband and is mobilising women from agricultural families, who had earlier been associated with year-long agitation, which concluded with the withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws.

Election managers of Khanna candidate Gurkirat Singh Kotli have constituted special teams of women campaigners under the supervision of Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Kotli, for undertaking intensive door-to-door campaigns in their segment.

Harpreet Kaur Kang, who has been associated with the functioning of five colleges run by her husband KNS Kang, an AAP candidate from Dakha, besides visiting families to illustrate the Delhi model of government, has formed teams to respond to calls from students and alumni of their institutes.