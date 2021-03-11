Workshop dwells on career opportunities

Ludhiana, May 16
A workshop on career opportunities and job preparedness was organised at GTB National College, Dakha, on Monday. Principal Dr Avtar Singh said 480 students of various classes of the college and GTBIMT attended the workshop.
Dr Nidhi Singhi, career counsellor and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), Punjab Government, addressed students as resource person on the occasion.
Dr Avtar Singh, in his inaugural address, exhorted students to be aware of various job opportunities and prepare to avail them. He expressed hope that speakers would kindle the spirit of job consciousness among students.
Dr Singhi in her address apprised students about 26,000 government jobs announced by the Punjab Government recently. She advised them to avail facilities provided by the DBEE in order to prepare for various government jobs. Prof Gagandeep Kaura, coordinator, career and counselling cell, proposed a vote of thanks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’