Workshop dwells on career opportunities

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 16

A workshop on career opportunities and job preparedness was organised at GTB National College, Dakha, on Monday. Principal Dr Avtar Singh said 480 students of various classes of the college and GTBIMT attended the workshop.

Dr Nidhi Singhi, career counsellor and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), Punjab Government, addressed students as resource person on the occasion.

Dr Avtar Singh, in his inaugural address, exhorted students to be aware of various job opportunities and prepare to avail them. He expressed hope that speakers would kindle the spirit of job consciousness among students.

Dr Singhi in her address apprised students about 26,000 government jobs announced by the Punjab Government recently. She advised them to avail facilities provided by the DBEE in order to prepare for various government jobs. Prof Gagandeep Kaura, coordinator, career and counselling cell, proposed a vote of thanks.