Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A workshop on calligraphy writing was organised by the Department of Fine Arts of Government College for Girls (GCG), Ludhiana. Davinder Singh Nagi, an artist, calligrapher and photographer, was the resource person. The guest was accorded a floral welcome. While addressing, Nagi shared his journey through art, inspired the students to chase their dreams and soar high in life.

Entrepreneurial workshop

The Gulzar group of Institutes organised an entrepreneurial workshop on its campus to motivate students towards entrepreneurial Mindset. The keynote speaker at the moment was Sonu Bajaj. Gurkirat Singh, executive director, said nowadays everyone should think like an entrepreneur. Such workshops were a boon for students.

World Poetry Day observed

Under the aegis of Gujranwala Khalsa Education Council, the Post-Graduate Department of English of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College organised a virtual international poetic confluence to celebrate World Poetry Day. Dr SP Singh, former Vice-Chancellor, GNDU, Amritsar, and president, Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council, welcomed the guests and congratulated Dr Sushmindarjeet Kaur, head, PG department of English, and Dr Hargunjot Kaur, associate professor, for organising the event. Dr Jernail Singh Anand presided over this confluence.

MEET ’N GREET session held

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, was abuzz with bountiful energy, beaming faces, laughter as students of the upcoming nursery visited the school for the Meet N Greet session. The day began with an auspicious havan that was organised for the youngest Aryans to seek the prime blessings of the Almighty before the commencement of their academic journey. The chanting of mantras and hyms created a divine ambience.

Health talk

Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, Ludhiana, organised a health talk. Dr Arti Gupta Tuli, senior consultant (OBGY) from Mohandai Oswal Hospital, Ludhiana, was the key speaker. She spoke on menstrual problems of women. While addressing the gathering of women teachers, Dr Tuli said, "In puberty, there comes changes in every child's body. These days changes are being witnessed due to changes in lifestyle. If a girl gets periods before the age of 8 years or does not get even at the age of 16 years, it is a matter of concern.”