2 CGST officials demand Rs 75,000 bribe, arrested

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 13

The CBI has arrested two officials of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) at Ankleshwar in Gujarat’s Bharuch district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 75,000. The two officials have been identified as Superintendent Dinesh Kumar and Assistant Commissioner Yaswant Kumar Malviya.

They were produced before a court that remanded them to police custody till Monday.

According to an agency’s release, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 75,000 from the complainant for transportation of goods from Modasa to Vapi (both in Gujarat) through his jurisdiction.

The complainant also claimed that the accused had demanded a monthly undue advantage of Rs 1.5 lakh for regular movement of goods in his jurisdiction, the probe agency stated.

“The CBI laid a trap and caught the Superintendent while accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant. During the proceedings, the role of the Assistant Commissioner, CGST, Ankleshwar, was allegedly found in the acceptance of bribe,” a CBI spokesperson said.