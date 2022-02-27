2 die in Manipur explosion

Imphal, February 26
Two persons, including a minor, were killed and five others suffered injuries after a mortar accidentally exploded in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Saturday, the police said.
The incident took place around 7.30 pm at Mualkawi village when a few children were playing with the mortar they had found nearby, a police officer said. —
