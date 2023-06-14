27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 14

The London Metropolitan Police are making fast arrests in a shocking case involving a 27-year-old Indian girl from Hyderabad, who was stabbed to death on Tuesday, allegedly by a Brazilian flatmate in Wembley.

The victim has been identified as Kontham Tejasvini, who was staying at a flat in Neeld Crescent in London’s Wembley, which was close to her place of work.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder of Tejasvini, and injuries to another girl, 28, who shared the same flat with common kitchen facilities.

In a statement today, the London Metropolitan Police said, “A third person has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in Wembley. A 23-year-old man, who officers previously named publicly, was located in Harrow. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody at a north London police station,” a London police statement said.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 09:59 hours on Tuesday, June13, to reports of a stabbing at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and two women were treated for stab injuries. They were detected in the flat lying in a pool of blood.

”Despite the efforts of emergency services, a 27-year-old woman sadly died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed,” the police said about Tejasvini.

A second woman, aged 28, was taken to hospital with stab injuries that were later assessed as not life-threatening.

Two people, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

The man remains in custody.

The woman has been released without further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information about this man. He is now in custody.

“I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened.

”Local officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns,” she said.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course, the London cops added.