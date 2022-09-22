Active covid cases in country rise to 46,342

PTI

New Delhi, September 22

With 5,443 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of covid-19 cases rose to 4,45,53,042, while the active cases climbed to 46,342, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,429 with 26 fatalities which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 126 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.73 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,78,271, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 217.11 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The 14 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include five from Maharashtra and one each from Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Kerala.

