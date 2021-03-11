Kolkata, May 27
Another model was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in her house in Kolkata's Patuli area on Friday, the second such incident in three days, police said.
Her mother claimed that Manjusha Niyogi was suffering from acute depression after the death of her friend and colleague in the industry, Bidisha De Majumder, two days before.
De Majumder, a popular face in bridal make-up photo-shoots, was also found hanging inside her rented apartment in Dumdum area on Wednesday evening.
Niyogi's body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, a police officer said.
"My daughter was severely depressed following her friend Bidisha's death and since was constantly talking about her," Niyogi's mother said.
Popular television actor Pallabi Dey was also found hanging inside her rented apartment in Garfa area around a fortnight ago.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
At Regional Security Dialogue, NSA Ajit Doval calls for enhancing Afghanistan's capability to counter terrorism and terrorist groups
While discussing the situation in the war-torn country and t...
Another model found hanging in Kolkata; second such incident in 3 days
Mother claims that Manjusha Niyogi was suffering from acute ...
Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go?'
The transfer order comes as the couple misused the stadium t...