Anti-radicalism cell, UCC, jobs: BJP unveils Gujarat manifesto

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel greets BJP president JP Nadda during the release of the party manifesto for the Assembly poll, in Gandhinagar. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

Anti-radicalism cell, anti-vandal law, uniform civil code and several ambitious promises on jobs, health and education covering the youth, women and marginalised top BJP’s agenda for “Bhavya Gujarat” with the party unveiling its poll manifesto in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

The highlights

  • Anti-vandal law; punishment for forced conversions
  • Rs 10,000 annually to refugee families under CAA
  • Rs 10L annual Ayushman cover instead of Rs 5 lakh

Free education for girls from KG to PG; 20 lakh jobs for youth and one lakh jobs for women; doubling of Ayushman Bharat hospitalisation cover from Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh annually and 25 residential schools for tribal children emerged as highlights of the “Sankalp Patra” BJP president JP Nadda presented, promising a “Bhavya, vaibhavshali, agrasar” (glorious, proud and developing) Gujarat and noting that the BJP manifesto was rooted in “due diligence”, and was “not a mere document”.

Two new elements in the BJP’s ideological basket were anti-radicalism cell which, Nadda said, would counter and eliminate anti-India forces; and a law to punish anti-social elements who damaged public and private property.

After Himachal, the BJP also promised a survey of Waqf properties and madrassas in Gujarat, besides assuring stringent punishment for forced conversions.

Nadda called the uniform civil code (UCC) BJP’s commitment saying it would be implemented wherever the party got a chance. The BJP chief also announced plans to build ‘Devbhoomi Dwarka Corridor’ as the “spiritual centre of western India with the world’s tallest idol of Lord Krishna” and Rs 1,000 crore to develop other temples of the state.

On development front, the BJP promised Rs 10,000 crore for agriculture marketing infrastructure development for farmers and Rs 25,000 crore for irrigation expansion.

Ayushman Bharat cover would be raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh a year based on need, said Nadda, also announcing a Rs 110 crore corpus for free diagnostics to the poor and Rs 10,000 crore to build three civil medicities.

A pledge to generate 20 lakh jobs for youth and one lakh jobs for women over five years; bicycles to senior higher secondary girl students; Rs 2 lakh interest free loans to workers and Rs 50,000 one-time incentive to children of SC, ST, OBC and EWS segments who secured admissions to top institutes also formed part of the BJP’s development package for Gujarat, which goes to the polls on December 1 and 5.

The BJP document also seeks to woo tribals after the party won only eight of the state’s 27 ST seats in 2017 while the Congress bagged 15. Nadda said they would launch Rs 1 lakh crore ‘Van Bandhu Kalyan Scheme’ for the social and economic welfare of STs; Birsa Munda corridor connecting tribal regions of Gujarat; 25 Birsa Munda residential schools for 75,000 meritorious children, mobile ration delivery systems and 100 per cent internet connectivity for tribal villages by 2024-25.

