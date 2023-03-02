Brows raised over Cong’s silence on Manish Sisodia’s arrest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

Eyebrows are being raised over the Congress central leadership's silence regarding the arrest of senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, especially as it comes close on the heels of the party’s Raipur plenary where Opposition unity was stressed and the “misuse” of central agencies against political rivals raised.

While leaders of the Delhi unit have welcomed Sisodia’s arrest, AICC leaders at press briefings have remained non-committal on the issue. "The Congress has always held the belief that institutions like the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department have become instruments of political vendetta and harassment under the Modi sarkar. These institutions have lost all professionalism. Opposition leaders are selectively targeted to destroy their reputation”, Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, tweeted while refraining from naming Sisodia.